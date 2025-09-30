Tesla Reports 19.3K New Insured Registrations In China, Quarterly Total Stands At Over 165K Units

Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) recorded the highest week of the quarter when it comes to Chinese sales amid growing sales in the region.

27% Growth Over Previous Quarter

Taking to the social media platform X on Tuesday, influencer Tsla Chan shared new insured registrations data from the Chinese market, with the EV giant recording 19.3K new insured registrations during the week of September 22 – September 28.

When compared with the same period in 2024, Tesla's quarterly sales in China now clock in at 165,350, a 27% growth over the previous quarter but still down 9% YoY.

Tesla's Chinese Growth, Australian FSD Milestone

The news comes as Tesla has been reporting a steady growth in its Chinese sales, with the company consistently reporting numbers higher than the previous quarter in Q3 in the region.

Meanwhile, the company also announced that Tesla owners in New Zealand and Australia drove more than 621k miles using Supervised FSD in the region, less than 2 weeks after the service first launched in the market.

Elon Musk's FSD Update, China Lawsuit

Elsewhere, Musk recently hinted at a possible update for the FSD system, which would let Tesla vehicles navigate multi-level parking garages using the Summon mode to drive themselves to wherever the owners are located within the lot.

However, the company is also facing scrutiny as Tesla was sued by over 7 customers in a court in Beijing over allegedly failing to deliver the FSD features that the customers paid for.

