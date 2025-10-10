Tesla Model S One Of The Greatest Inventions Of Last 25 Years: TIME

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) hit many milestones over the years. The Model Y, for example, became the bestselling vehicle globally in 2023. The company is now being honored by Time Magazine with an induction into the company's invention Hall of Fame.

Tesla Model S Gets Hall Nod

While the Tesla Model Y has broken records, Time inducted the Model S into its invention Hall of Fame.

"Tesla has been a leading force in the efforts to develop electric vehicles," Time writes." The 2012 debut of its Model S marked a new moment."

The Model S was a top invention winner in 2012 from the magazine.

"The car proved a game-changing advance for electric vehicles, expanding driving range and making them an exciting alternative to their gas-powered predecessors. Its success nudged competitors to make their own EVs more enticing, and Tesla capitalized on its head start, continuing to develop its tech and create new cars," the magazine wrote at the time.

Tesla has a history of making Time's list of the top inventions each year. The Model S made the list in 2017, the Roadster made the list in both 2006 and 2008 and the Model 3 made the list in 2017.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk also made the list earlier this year for the most influential people in artificial intelligence in the "Leaders" category thanks to his efforts with Tesla and his xAI company.

Musk also made the list of the Time 100 most influential people overall earlier this year in the "Leaders" category.

Tesla didn't make the 2025 best inventions list, but several of its competitors did.

Waymo made the list for its self-driving car. BYD and BMW made the list for their electric vehicle efforts. Figure and Unitree made the list for their efforts in humanoid robots.

Other Hall of Fame Winners

Along with Tesla, other companies were recognized with their induction into the Time invention Hall of Fame as the greatest inventions of the last 25 years.

The NuvaRing Birth Control was the oldest invention on the list with its award from the 2001 list.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) had multiple items on the list with Google Maps Street View making the list from 2007 and YouTube, a company it later acquired, making the list from 2006.

The iRobot Roomba from iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) was one of the older inventions to make the Hall of Fame, dating back to 2002.

The iPhone from Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) made the Hall of Fame with the smartphone being on the best inventions list in 2007.

Among the newer inventions to make the Hall of Fame were the Las Vegas Sphere from Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) and OpenAI GPT-4 from OpenAI, both being inducted after being included on the 2023 best inventions list.

