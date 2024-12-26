Billionaire Investors Michael Burry, David Tepper Could Benefit From China's Stimulus Measures

China revealed additional economic stimulus measures on Tuesday in an effort to revive its struggling economy. Some hedge fund managers anticipated the move and have been buying up shares of Chinese tech companies that could benefit as Beijing unleashes more fiscal support.

The Details: China's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday pledged to boost domestic demand, increase government spending through pension and medical insurance subsidies and support a consumer goods trade-in program.

Read Next: ‘Zelle Became A Gold Mine For Fraudsters’: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Lawsuit

According to a Reuters report, Beijing is also planning to increase special government bond issuance to 3 trillion yuan in 2025, up from 1 trillion yuan in 2024, to spur growth.

The People's Bank of China held rates steady this week, but investors anticipate more rate cuts next year, possibly in response to U.S. tariffs which may come with the Trump administration.

Expert Traders: Hedge funds led by seasoned investors Michael Burry and John Tepper made significant investments in Chinese stocks that may react to China's ongoing economic stimulus efforts.

‘Big Short': Burry's Scion Asset Management fund is heavily invested in Chinese companies and added to its sizable positions in the third quarter, according to the latest 13F filing.

Scion holds 200,000 shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA, representing its top holding and 16.36% of the fund's total investments. Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, Inc. JD is the firm's second-largest holding, with 500,000 shares, representing 15.41% of its portfolio.

John Tepper: Appaloosa Management's Tepper recently told CNBC that he was bullish on "everything" China-related due to the government's stimulus efforts and the firm's most recent SEC filings shows the investor put his money where his mouth is.

"I didn't know that they were going to bring out the big guns," Tepper said on CNBC's Squawk Box. "They kind of blew away expectations on the fiscal stimulus … And I think there's a whole shift."

Alibaba and PDD Holdings, Inc. PDD are the top holdings in Appaloosa's fund, which also holds smaller positions in JD.com, Baidu, Inc. BIDU, and the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF KWEB.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock