PDD Holdings: Temu Parent Surges On China's Stimulus – Is Ray Dalio's Pick Back In Action?

PDD Holdings Inc. PDD has been making headlines with a 35% gain over the past year and a 56% rise in the last month.

PDD Stock Soars Amid China's Economic Stimulus

As China implements significant economic stimulus measures, the e-commerce giant's stock is riding high, even in a challenging economic landscape. The recent lowering of a key benchmark interest rate by the People’s Bank of China has injected fresh investor optimism regarding consumer spending.

Despite lingering effects from the pandemic and previously strict “zero COVID” policies, PDD has shown remarkable resilience. September marked a notable turnaround for the stock, which finished the month up 40%, buoyed by a broad rally in the Chinese stock market.

This surge reflects a shift in investor sentiment as Beijing has actively worked to stimulate its economy.

Read Also: China’s Stimulus Sparks Optimism: 3 Large-Cap Stocks With Analyst Buy Ratings

Regulatory Challenges Looming For PDD?

While the broader market sentiment improved, PDD faced some regulatory headwinds. On Sept. 13, the stock dipped 2.4% following news of U.S. government actions to close trade loopholes that allowed Chinese retailers, including Temu, to ship packages to the U.S. without tariffs. However, this setback was short-lived, as positive news soon followed.

On Sept. 24, the People's Bank of China made a historic cut to its medium-term loan facility, slashing the rate from 2.3% to 2%. This was complemented by the Politburo's support for aggressive stimulus measures to bolster consumer demand.

Such actions fueled speculation that the renewed focus on economic growth would favor companies like PDD.

PDD's Performance Outshines Peers

Compared to competitors like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA BABAF and JD.com Inc JD, PDD has outpaced its rivals in growth. With an impressive 86% revenue increase to $13.4 billion in the second quarter, alongside a robust operating profit of $4.5 billion, PDD demonstrates its profitability and potential for future expansion.

Notably, PDD has been one of the holdings of Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates portfolio since Q2 2019, highlighting its appeal to major investors.

If China's stimulus initiatives succeed, the company’s growth trajectory could accelerate even further, pushing PDD’s stock price to new heights.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

Current technical indicators reveal a moderately bullish trend for PDD stock, with buying pressure indicating a positive outlook for the stock’s future movement. While the current share price stands at $139.89, it is below the eight-day simple moving average of $147.24, presenting a bearish signal.

However, the 20-day SMA of $122.94, 50-day SMA of $121.88, and the 200-day SMA of $130.78 all indicate bullish signals.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is at a positive 10.32, further suggesting bullish momentum, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 61.48 suggests that PDD could become overbought if the upward trend continues and the RSI rises further. The Bollinger Bands (25) have PDD stock trading in the upper bullish band.

With a solid foundation and favorable market conditions, PDD Holdings could continue to thrive as China looks to recover from its economic challenges. Investors should keep a close eye on this rising star in the e-commerce space.

Read Next:

Photo: Mehaniq/Shutterstock.com