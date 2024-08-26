Nasdaq 100 Falls 1%, Tests 50-Day Average Support: Tech Stocks In Flux On Monday

The week started on a sour note for the Nasdaq 100, which slipped by 1%, erasing the gains made last Friday when the index rallied following Fed Chair Jerome Powell‘s hint at a possible rate cut during his much-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole.
Monday brought no significant news or economic data directly impacting tech stocks, reflecting a cooling of risk sentiment after the tech-heavy index had surged over 14% since its August lows.
Two main factors weighed on the Nasdaq 100 on Monday, as tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ: the decline in semiconductor stocks and the sharp plunge in PDD Holdings Inc PDD.
Investors took a cautious stance on semiconductor stocks ahead of the highly anticipated earnings report from Nvidia Corp. NVDA, set to be released Wednesday after the market close.
A basket of chipmaker stocks, as tracked by the iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, dropped 2.5% on Monday, unable to hold above its 200-day moving average.
Since semiconductor stocks represent nearly a quarter of the Nasdaq 100’s portfolio, they alone accounted for a 0.7 percentage point drop in the index’s performance for the day.
The other significant drag on the index was the Chinese retail giant PDD Holdings, which plummeted by 28.5% on disappointing earnings results, dragging down the Nasdaq 100 by an additional 0.25 percentage points.
Nasdaq 100 Negative Performance Contributors On Monday
|Company
|Weight (%)
|1-day return (%)
|Contribution (pp)
|PDD Holdings Inc.
|0.62
|-28.52
|-0.25
|Broadcom Inc. AVGO
|5.15
|-4.03
|-0.21
|NVIDIA Corporation NVDA
|8.24
|-2.26
|-0.19
|Tesla, Inc. TSLA
|2.75
|-3.22
|-0.09
|Microsoft Corp. MSFT
|4.76
|-1.3
|-0.06
Chart: Tech Stocks Slip To 50-Day Moving Average Support
