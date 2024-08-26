Nasdaq 100 Falls 1%, Tests 50-Day Average Support: Tech Stocks In Flux On Monday

by Piero Cingari, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 26, 2024 4:32 PM | 2 min read |
  • Nasdaq 100 fell 1% on Monday, erasing Friday's gains after Powell hinted at a possible rate cut in his Jackson Hole speech.
  • PDD Holdings Inc. plunged 28.5%, dragging the Nasdaq 100 down by an additional 0.25 percentage points.

The week started on a sour note for the Nasdaq 100, which slipped by 1%, erasing the gains made last Friday when the index rallied following Fed Chair Jerome Powell‘s hint at a possible rate cut during his much-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole.

Monday brought no significant news or economic data directly impacting tech stocks, reflecting a cooling of risk sentiment after the tech-heavy index had surged over 14% since its August lows.

Two main factors weighed on the Nasdaq 100 on Monday, as tracked by the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ: the decline in semiconductor stocks and the sharp plunge in PDD Holdings Inc PDD.

Investors took a cautious stance on semiconductor stocks ahead of the highly anticipated earnings report from Nvidia Corp. NVDA, set to be released Wednesday after the market close.

A basket of chipmaker stocks, as tracked by the iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, dropped 2.5% on Monday, unable to hold above its 200-day moving average.

Since semiconductor stocks represent nearly a quarter of the Nasdaq 100’s portfolio, they alone accounted for a 0.7 percentage point drop in the index’s performance for the day.

The other significant drag on the index was the Chinese retail giant PDD Holdings, which plummeted by 28.5% on disappointing earnings results, dragging down the Nasdaq 100 by an additional 0.25 percentage points.

Nasdaq 100 Negative Performance Contributors On Monday

CompanyWeight (%)1-day return (%) Contribution (pp)
PDD Holdings Inc. 0.62-28.52-0.25
Broadcom Inc. AVGO5.15-4.03-0.21
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA8.24-2.26-0.19
Tesla, Inc. TSLA2.75-3.22-0.09
Microsoft Corp. MSFT4.76-1.3-0.06

Chart: Tech Stocks Slip To 50-Day Moving Average Support

Image: Benzinga Pro

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

