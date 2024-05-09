Asia And European Markets Mixed; Crude Oil Hovers Around $80 - Global Markets Today While US Slept

Loading... Loading...

On Wednesday, May 8th, U.S. stock markets closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, marking its sixth consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 ended unchanged after four sessions of gains, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped for a second consecutive day.

In terms of economic data, U.S. wholesale inventories declined by 0.4% in March compared to a revised 0.2% rise in the prior month.

Materials, real estate, and consumer discretionary stocks led most sectors on the S&P 500 to close negatively, while utilities and financials stocks defied the trend, finishing the session higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.44% and closed at 39,056.39. The S&P 500 was flat, ending the day at 5,187.67, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.18%, finishing the session at 16,302.76.

Asian Markets Today

On Thursday, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.34%, ending the session at 38,070.50, led by losses in the Glass, Insurance, and Communication sectors.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index closed lower by 1.06% at 7,721.60, led by losses in the Consumer Discretionary, Financials and A-REITs sectors.

India's Nifty 50 was down 1.55% at 21,957.40, and Nifty 500 was trading lower by 1.73% at 20,342.30.

China's Shanghai Composite gained 0.83% to end the session at 3,154.32, and the Shenzhen CSI rose 0.95%, closing at 3,664.56.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1.22%, concluding the day at 18,537.81.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.40%.

Germany's DAX gained 0.31%.

France's CAC fell 0.09%.

CAC fell 0.09%. U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.01%.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.68% at $79.53/bbl, and Brent was up 0.57% at $84.06 bbl.

Natural Gas declined 0.41% to $2.178.

Gold was trading lower by 0.30% at $2,315.25, Silver rose 0.84% to $27.832, while Copper was down 0.23% at $4.5325.

US Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.22%, S&P 500 futures were down 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures declined 0.32%.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.13% to 105.68, USD/JPY was up 0.29% at 155.94, and USD/AUD rose 0.03% to 1.5206.

Photo by Pavel Bobrovskiy via Shutterstock