International Women's Day Spotlight: 37% Of Asian Gamers Are Women, Growth Rate Hits 11%

On the backdrop of International Women's Day, consulting firm Niko Partners has released a report that underscores the rising influence and challenges of female gamers in Asia.

As the gaming industry continues to burgeon, women are not just increasingly engaging as gamers but are also carving out significant spaces as leaders within the industry.

The certified female-owned Niko Partners highlights that 37% of gamers in Asia are women, with this number growing at an impressive 11% annually—nearly twice the rate of male gamers.

Southeast Asia is a particularly bright spot, with over half of the gaming populace being female, led by the Philippines at 63%. Mobile gaming has been instrumental in this rise, with 95% of female gamers in Asia playing on mobile devices.

The most favored gaming genres among women include puzzles, MOBAs, battle royales, simulations, and RPGs. The report points out that the intersection of social media and gaming is critical, with more than half of the female gamers considering social media as their prime gaming news source.

Despite the casual gamer label, there is a tangible shift with Gen Z and younger women increasingly participating in competitive gaming and esports, cultivating a fertile ground for growth. Women are not only active participants but are also becoming staunch supporters of esports, willing to invest time and resources.

Challenges For Women In Gaming

However, the strides in participation and representation are countered by the challenges that persist, such as the oversexualization and underrepresentation of female characters in games, which is a prime concern for women gamers in Asia.

These issues, along with sexism, harassment, and lax policy enforcement, form the dark underbelly of an otherwise vibrant and evolving landscape.