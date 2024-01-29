Asia, Europe Markets Mixed, Crude Oil Tops $78, Gold Rises - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, January 26th, U.S. stock markets closed mixed as the S&P 500’s five-session record streak ended, influenced by a decline in Intel’s INTC stock following its disappointing revenue forecast.

Intel reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter but issued a weak forecast for the first quarter.

In economic data, December’s PCE inflation rate remained steady at 2.6%, with a monthly increase of 0.2%. U.S. pending home sales in December unexpectedly surged 8.3%, far exceeding the 1.5% estimate and contrasting with November’s revised 0.3% decrease.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.16% and closed at 38,109.43, the S&P 500 declined 0.07% to 4,890.97, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.36%, ending the session at 15,455.36.

Asian Markets Today

On Monday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed the session higher by 0.84% at 36,026.94, with gains in the Marine Transport, Rubber, and Pharmaceutical Industry sectors.

Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.30% and closed at 7,578.40, led by gains in the Energy, A-REITs and Financials sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 closed higher by 1.80% at 21,737.60, and the Nifty 500 gained 1.64% to 19,711.65.

China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.92% to 2,883.36, while the Shenzhen CSI 300 was down 0.90%, closing at 3,303.96.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.78%, concluding the day at 16,077.24.

Eurozone at 06:30 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.01%.

Germany’s DAX declined 0.41%.

France’s CAC rose by 0.03%.

The UK’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.22%.

Commodities at 06:30 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.09% at $78.08/bbl, and Brent was up 0.08% at $83.02/bbl.

Natural Gas declined 2.16% to $2.128.

Gold was trading higher by 0.52% at $2,046.55, Silver rose by 0.95% to $23.090, while Copper fell 0.03% to $3.3507.

US Futures at 06:30 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.03%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.05%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 0.21%.

Forex at 06:30 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index rose 0.19% to 103.63, USD/JPY slid 0.24% to 147.81, and AUD/USD fell 0.49% to 1.5139.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash