Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Dips, While Crude Oil Near $75 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading... Loading...

On January 22nd, U.S. stock markets closed higher, led by the S&P 500 reaching another record high driven by tech sector gains, with investors focused on upcoming corporate earnings for profit forecasts.

In economic data, the U.S. leading index decreased by 0.1% in December, compared to analysts’ predictions of a 0.5% drop.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM experienced the S&P 500’s most significant daily percentage drop, with shares falling 24.2% following the CFO’s administrative leave and a cut in its annual profit forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.36%, closing at 38,001.81, the S&P 500 rose 0.22% to 4,850.43, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.32%, ending the session at 15,360.29.

Asian Markets Today

On Tuesday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index closed the session lower by 0.08% at 36,517.57, led by losses in the Paper & Pulp, Fishery, and Chemical, Petroleum & Plastic sectors.

Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.51% and closed at 7,514.90, led by gains in the Healthcare, Financials, and Consumer Staples sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 closed lower by 1.54% at 21,238.80, and Nifty 500 slid 2.02% to 19,206.45.

China’s Shanghai Composite increased 0.53% to 2,770.98, while the Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.40%, closing at 3,231.93.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 2.63%, concluding the day at 15,353.98.

Eurozone at 06:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was down 0.27%.

Germany’s DAX slipped 0.17%.

France’s CAC declined by 0.24%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.01%.

Commodities at 06:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.99% at $74.02/bbl, and Brent was down 0.81% at $79.40/bbl.

Natural Gas gained 0.24% to $2.130.

Gold was trading up by 0.23% at $2,026.95, Silver rose by 0.48% to $22.402, while Copper climbed 0.63% to $3.7872.

Loading... Loading...

US Futures at 06:45 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.14%, S&P 500 futures increased 0.05%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 0.09%.

Forex at 06:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.06% to 103.40, USD/JPY declined 0.21% to 147.78, and AUD/USD slid 0.25% to 1.5182.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Pexels