China Ramps Up Trade Sanctions Threat On Taiwan Ahead Of Elections

China has issued a stern warning to Taiwan, threatening to impose additional trade sanctions if the island nation persists in supporting independence. This warning coincides with the upcoming Taiwanese elections.

What Happened: China is tightening its rhetoric against Taiwan ahead of the island’s elections scheduled for Jan. 13, Reuters reported. China views Taiwan as part of its own territory and is pressuring the island to acknowledge its sovereignty.

Earlier this month, Taiwan accused China of economic bullying and meddling in their elections following Beijing’s decision to cease tariff reductions on certain Taiwanese chemical imports, citing a breach of a 2010 trade pact.

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, pinpointed the ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) support for Taiwan’s independence as the “root cause” of issues related to the 2010 agreement. He indicated that more actions could be taken if the DPP maintains its stance.

Chen voiced China’s displeasure with the DPP and its presidential candidate, Vice President Lai Ching-te, who’s currently leading in the polls. Despite China’s disapproval, Lai stands firm on Taiwan’s official name, the Republic of China, asserting that Taiwan’s future should be determined by its citizens.

In an unexpected move, Chen expressed gratitude to Taiwanese companies for their contributions towards relief efforts following a recent earthquake in northwestern China, which resulted in 1949 fatalities.

Why It Matters: Taiwan's Defense Ministry on Tuesday, said it detected no significant Chinese military activities leading up to Taiwan's elections. However, the ministry is keeping a close eye on China, given its history of escalating military pressure to enforce its sovereignty claims.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a commemoration event for Mao Zedong‘s 130th birth anniversary, reiterated his stance that the unification of Taiwan with mainland China "will surely be realized." He emphatically stated that he would “resolutely prevent anyone from splitting Taiwan from China in any way.”

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

