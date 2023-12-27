Asia And Europe Markets Rise, Crude Oil Reaches Hovers Around $75, Gold Hits $2,075 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, December 26th, the U.S. stock markets closed in green as all major indexes surged, boosted by increases in the Oil & Gas, Consumer Goods, and Industrial sectors.

In economic data, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to +0.03 in November from a revised -0.66 the previous month. S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased by 4.9% year-over-year in October, marking the largest jump since Nov. 2022.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.43% at 37,545.33, the S&P 500 gained 0.43% to 4,774.75, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.54%, ending the session at 15,074.57.

Asia Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed Wednesday's trading session higher by 1.15% at 33,681.24, led by gains in the Paper & Pulp, Transportation Equipment and Chemical, Petroleum & Plastic sectors.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.79%, ending at 7,561.20, led by gains in the A-REITs, IT and Metals & Mining sectors.

China's Shanghai Composite increased 0.54% to 2,914.61, while the Shenzhen CSI 300 was up 0.35%, closing at 3,336.36.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.75%, concluding the day at 16,627.00.

Eurozone at 06:30 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.28%.

Germany's DAX gained 0.22%.

France's CAC rose 0.22%.

The UK's FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.57%.

Commodities at 06:30 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.66% at $75.09/bbl, and Brent was down 0.54 at $80.41/bbl.

Natural Gas gained 4.51% to $2.527.

Gold was trading higher by 0.44% at $2,078.90, Silver declined 0.49% to $24.277, and Copper rose 0.63% to $3.9257.

US Futures at 06:30 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.03%, S&P 500 futures slid 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures was up 0.01%.

Forex at 06:30 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.05% to 101.41, USD/JPY was up 0.18% to 142.63, and AUD/USD slipped 0.16% to 1.4630.