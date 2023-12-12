Asia Markets Up, Europe Mixed, Gold Maintains Above $2K Level - Global Markets Today While Us Was Sleeping

Loading... Loading...

On Monday, December 11th, U.S. stock markets closed on a high in anticipation of pivotal inflation data and the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

The S&P 500 saw broad gains, led by consumer staples and industrials, although communication services stocks fell, bucking the general uptrend.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.43% to 36,404.93, the S&P 500 gained 0.39% to 4,622.44, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.20%, ending the session at 14,432.49.

Asian Markets Today

Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed Tuesday’s trading higher by 0.10% at 32,843.70, led by gains in the Shipbuilding, Chemical, Petroleum & Plastic, and Gas & Water sectors.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.50%, ending at 7,235.30, led by gains in the IT, Consumer Staples, and A-REITs sectors.

China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.40% to 3,003.44, and the Shenzhen CSI 300 gained 0.21%, closing at 3,426.80.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 1.33%, concluding the day at 16,401.50.

Eurozone at 06:45 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.74%.

Germany’s DAX declined 0.18%.

France’s CAC rose 0.12%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.45%.

Commodities at 06:45 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.36% at $71.06/bbl, and Brent was down by 0.41% at $75.72/bbl.

Natural Gas gained 0.53% to $2.444.

Gold was trading higher by 0.40% at $2001.65, Silver rose 0.77% to $23.235, and Copper gained 0.57% to $3.8018.

US Futures at 06:45 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.09%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.02%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 0.13%.

Forex at 06:45 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.34% to 103.74. USD/JPY fell 0.61% to 145.28, and AUD/USD slid 0.35% to 1.5173.