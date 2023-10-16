Ivanka's Damage Control? Trump's Daughter Plugs 'Timely' Jared Kushner Talk On Israel-Hamas As Ex-President Faces Flak For Harsh Remarks

Donald Trump‘s recent scathing attack on Israel during an election rally in New Hampshire has drawn widespread criticism. Amidst this backdrop, a post by his daughter Ivanka Trump on X, formerly Twitter, took center stage.

What Happened: Ivanka Trump shared a YouTube link to Lex Fridman‘s podcast featuring her husband, Jared Kushner, as a guest.

In the post, she described the conversation between the host and guest as “incredibly informative and thought-provoking” and focused on the devastating terror attacks by Hamas in Israel.

“Grateful for their compassion, precision, and wisdom as they tackle this difficult and heartbreaking topic. It is an important and timely interview that I encourage you to watch,” she added.

Ivanka encouraged her followers to watch this important and timely interview and concluded the post with a “broken heart” emoji.

Why It’s Important: Kushner, who runs the private equity firm Affinity Partners, is of Jewish heritage and has faced scrutiny over the $2 billion in financing his firm received from Saudi Arabia.

The timing of this funding, just after Donald Trump’s departure from office in 2020, has raised concerns among political and business analysts and members of Congress, who suspect a possible “quid-pro-quo.”

Kushner played a significant role in the former Trump administration’s “Middle East peace plan.” There have been ongoing efforts by Democratic Congressmen to initiate an investigation into the Saudi financing Kushner received.

Economic analyst Steven Rattner previously highlighted the Saudi deal as “unusual,” as it constituted a substantial portion of Affinity Partners’ assets under management (AUM).

In addition to this financial scrutiny, Ivanka Trump and Kushner, who were fixtures in the White House during Donald Trump’s presidency, have distanced themselves from his recent campaign for re-election, citing their commitment to their family.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthy (D-Ill) in an MSNBC opinion piece over the weekend slammed Donald Trump over his distasteful remarks on Israel. The former president "kicked an ally while they were hurting," and represented a “walking security risk,” he said.

