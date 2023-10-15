Trump A 'Walking National Security Risk,' Says Democratic Lawmaker As He Slams Ex-President For Presenting 'Ugly Version' Of US To The World

After Donald Trump criticized Israel at a campaign rally in New Hampshire Wednesday, a Democratic Congressman said the former president is a “walking national security risk.”

What Happened: Trump’s “incoherent” remarks show that he is a “fickle friend, a terrible ally and a walking national security risk,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill) in a MSNBC op-ed on Saturday. Last Wednesday, Trump “kicked an ally while they were hurting,” heaped praises on Lebanon-based military outfit Hezbollah and linked Hamas’ strikes on Israel to what the former president has alleged to be the “stolen” 2020 election, Krishnamoorthi said.

In contrast, President Joe Biden has come off as a responsible leader who has condemned the attacks and pledged support for Israel, while also reminding Israel of its obligations under the rules of war, Krishnamoorthi said. The president dispatched Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to Israel and Jordan, and engaged with other heads of states to contain the crisis and extend support, the representative noted.

Biden also reaffirmed his commitment to a negotiated two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians, he added.

Trump’s criticism of Israel is reportedly the result of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulating Biden immediately following the 2020 election, the representative said. This was seen by the former as show of disloyalty, Krishnamoorthi added.

Why It’s Important: “The consequences of Trump's remarks can be far reaching in this fraught moment,” said Krishnamoorthi. The representaitve noted that Israel is surrounded by threats and the country is being targeted by Iran, which is “the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism,” he said.

Underlining Israel’s relationship with the U.S., Krishnamoorthi said the former is a major non-NATO ally, especially in the development of military technology and conducting joint military exercises.

Trump is a warning to the world leaders leaders that in just one year, the U.S. may “turn on a dime and abandon its allies,” the Congressman said. “Trump's mercurial nature and his focus on personal grievance will leave leaders hedging their bets before going all in on any deals or agreements with the United States,” he added.

Krishnamoorthi said Trump presented an ugly version of the U.S. to the world. “As this crisis continues, and even if it ends long before next November, Trump's recent remarks must be a reminder to all of us that our national security will also be on the ballot,” he said.

Fund manager Ray Dalio said this week the two wars happening in the world currently has the potential to precipitate a world war.

