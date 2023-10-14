Trump's Niece Explains Why Ivanka Will Likely Be The First To Flip On Him: 'Doesn't Need Daddy To Keep Her'

Donald Trump's psychologist niece Mary Trump delved into the psychology behind her uncle's many lies and the likelihood of her adult cousins turning against their father in a new podcast episode that aired on Thursday.

Trump's Convincing Lies: Trump is a racist, homophobic anti-American traitor who tried to steal the election, Mary said on the "I've Had It" podcast. While the media portrayed President Joe Biden as one “too old” for office, one must also recognize that Trump is also old, she said.

The psychologist, who hosts the “Mary Trump Show” podcast, said opinion poll results that show Biden and the embattled former president running neck-to-neck don't mean anything for her.

Mary said having a "crazy uncle" would have been a "lottery she would have been more than happy to lose." “It seems like we all do have at least one of those in our family and it’s really taking a toll,” she added.

When asked whether Trump believes the lies he tells, Mary said he believes he deserves to be treated better than everyone else and that he deserves all of the money he has. “If he can only win by lying cheating and stealing, that’s okay because he deserves it,” she said.

“He knows it is totally bulls***t but he kind of gaslights himself over time and that's because the alternative is conceding that he's a loser,” Mary said.

The former president buys so thoroughly into the lie that he does believe it on some level, his niece said, adding that this is why he can be convincing to people who are willing to believe him. The psychologist said she, however, can tell "when he is lying."

"If he can inject the lie with even a little bit of authenticity, he’ll do it so you know a lot of this is operating on the unconscious level, but the truth of the matter is he both knows and doesn’t allow himself to know," Mary said.

Ivanka The Betrayer? Mary said her cousin Ivanka Trump will likely be the first of her uncle's children who will flip on him. Ivanka is the "most calculating" of Trump's three oldest children and is smarter than them, Mary said.

All of Trump's family members are “transactional” in their dealings with people but Ivanka is more “transactional” compared to her siblings, Mary said. The former president's niece suggested that her uncle, too, is “transactional.” “If Donald [Trump] felt that it would do him any good, he would throw Ivanka under the bus but … that won’t get him anywhere,” the psychologist said.

Mary said she thinks Ivanka will flip because the latter understands that she has more to gain by separating herself from the former president, as Ivanka is married to a wealthy person: Jared Kushner. Mary additionally noted that Kushner, who runs a private equity firm, had made more wealth through his business with Saudi Arabia.

Ivanka “doesn't need daddy to keep her,” whereas her brothers are totally dependent on him for their wealth and their identity is entirely wrapped in his political and business life at this point, Mary said.

"That’s not at all true for his older daughter," she added.

Photo: Shutterstock