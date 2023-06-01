Chinese EV Giants Report May Deliveries: Li Auto, Nio, XPeng Numbers Compared

Chinese EV startups Li Auto Inc LI, XPeng Inc XPEV, and Nio Inc NIO released their May delivery figures on Thursday, providing insights into their performance for the month.

What Happened: Li Auto witnessed a remarkable surge in delivery numbers, reporting a year-on-year increase of 146% to 28,277 vehicles. This record-breaking achievement surpassed its previous month’s delivery record of 25,681 units, marking the third time Li Auto has exceeded the 20,000 mark in monthly deliveries.

On the other hand, Nio faced a second consecutive month of declining delivery numbers. The company experienced a 12.4% year-on-year decline, with 6,155 vehicles delivered in May. This figure also represents a 7.6% decrease from April, during which Nio delivered 6,658 units. In March, Nio’s deliveries had reached 10,378 vehicles.

Meanwhile, Guangzhou-based XPeng reported delivering 7,506 EVs in May, a 6% increase from the 7,079 units delivered in April. However, this figure represents a 25.9% decrease compared to May 2022.

Company May 2023 Deliveries Year-on-Year Growth Month-on-Month Growth Li Auto 28,277 146% +9.8% Nio 6,155 -12.4% -7.6% XPeng 7,506 -25.9% +6.0%

