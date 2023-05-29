YouTuber Who Created Her Own Tesla 'Pickup' Swaps It For A Volvo: Here's Why

In 2019, Simone Giertz "chopped up" her Tesla Inc TSLA Model 3 and turned it into a truck, nicknamed Truckla, even before the Cybertruck was unveiled. But the YouTuber has now abandoned her Truckla for Volvo AB‘s VLVLY electric coupe-SUV.

What Happened: Though Truckla was her daily ride for 2-3 years, Giertz has now replaced it with a Volvo C40.

“I get doxxed every time I drive it,” Giertz said about the Truckla. The YouTuber was speaking in an interview with fellow YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

“The thing is most people don’t give a **** about who I am. They’re just interested in the car or think like it’s a secret Tesla prototype that they just spotted,” Giertz added.

The Volvo C40, her present daily ride, is “amazing,” the YouTuber said. “I’m surprised by how much love it.”

Giertz added that she wanted another electric pickup truck when she was considering a replacement for Truckla.

“But the Ford 150 and the Rivian are just giant; they are physically so big and so expensive. I don’t want to spend that amount of money unless it’s something that I absolutely love,” she said.

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, Giertz provided an update on the Truckla. Besides having a non-functional tailgate, water seeping issues and a bit of ratting owing to the unwelded truck bed, "Truckla is really really good," Giertz said.

Tesla’s Cybertruck is expected to see its first delivery later this year. The first Tesla semi, a long-haul semi-truck from Tesla, was delivered to PepsiCo in December last year.

