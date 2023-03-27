A Nation Uprooted: Afghanistan Bans Cannabis Cultivation

Afghanistan's supreme leader signed a decree in Kabul banning cannabis cultivation throughout the country.

Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada assured that plantations will be destroyed and that the courts will punish violators according to Sharia laws.

See also: Taliban Flogs 9 Convicts In Football Stadium As Reports Of Hand-Chopping Angers Human Rights Activists

Akhundzada has been leading the country for two years now, and the rollback of rights is imminent. Among other measures he has taken during his tenure, in addition to the marijuana ban, is the deprivation of women from being able to attend school, a fact that has been criticized even by the Taliban's acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani.

What Punishments Does Sharia Law Uphold?

According to High Times, Sharia law punishes "crimes" such as apostasy, rebellion, adultery, slander, alcohol, and, now, cultivation of the plant. Punishments range from amputation and flogging to even death.

Cannabis Cultivation In Afghanistan

In 2010, the UN declared Afghanistan to be the world's leading supplier of cannabis. They have grown as much as 24,000 hectares annually.

Moreover, the move is contradictory to the fact that, two years ago, the country had partnered with a company to produce medical cannabis. Moreover, both cannabis and opium have been emblems of Taliban militancy for years. Large-scale cultivation has taken place in at least half of its provinces.

Next: Taliban To Ban PUBG In Afghanistan For — Wait For It — 'Promoting Violence'

Más contenido de El Planteo en español:

Hierbas Fumables No Dañinas

Rosin: Qué es y Cómo se Hace este Concentrado de Cannabis

Tipos de Marihuana: Una Guía Completa

Photo by Farid Ershad via Unsplash