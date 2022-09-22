Taliban To Ban PUBG In Afghanistan For — Wait For It — 'Promoting Violence'

The Taliban has ordered a ban on Tencent Holdings TCEHY PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) for “promoting violence” and ByteDance's TikTok within 90 days.

What Happened: Afghanistan’s Ministry of Telecommunication, after a meeting with the security representatives and the Sharia Law enforcement administration, ordered to make the applications inaccessible in the country within the next 90 days, Afghan ​​News agency Khaama Press reported.

See Also: Biden Calls Out Putin For 'Lies' And 'Overt Nuclear Threats' At UN Appearance

The Taliban has taken this decision as they believe these popular video games encourage violence and negatively impact the nation's youth. “The Ministry of Telecommunications and Information Technology is obliged to block the game PUBG and the application called Tik Tok, which causes the young generation to go astray,” ​​director of the ruling Taliban government's media and information center, Inamullah Samangani, said in a Twitter post.

فیصله کابینه:



وزارت مخابرات و تکنالوژی معلوماتی موظف است تا گیم پب‌جی (PUBG) و اپلیکیشن بنام تیک‌تاک را که سبب گمراهی نسل جوان می‌گردد، مسدود نماید.

به همین ترتیب از نشرات آنعده چینل‌های که مواد و برنامه‌های غیر اخلاقی را نشر می‌نماید، حتی الامکان جلوگیری نماید.

— Inamullah Samangani (@HabibiSamangani) April 21, 2022

Afghanistan became the latest in a string of Asian countries that banned TikTok and PUBG recently. Earlier, India, Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, and Jordan blocked the game due to various reasons.

The decision to ban “violent” applications comes as the country's human rights violations continue to occur since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, 20 years after their ouster by U.S. troops. Recently, the U.K’s Human Rights Ambassador, Rita French, condemned the deteriorating situation faced by women and girls in Afghanistan under Taliban rule.

"Women in Afghanistan are confined to their houses and are the only people in the world who are not allowed to attend secondary school," French said, voicing concerns about Afghan women.

Read Next: Ukraine Urges UN To Strip Russia Of Veto Power: Zelenskyy Says While 'World Wants Peace', Putin 'Only One Who Wants War'