China's Xi Jinping Secures Third Term: What You Need To Know

Xi Jinping secured his third term in power on Sunday by winning re-election as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party.

The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) elected Xi as its general secretary for a precedent-breaking five-year term, according to a Reuters report. Jinping was first elected in 2012 and will complete his 10-year tenure this year.

The CCP also named a seven-member Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) led by Jinping, its inner circle of power dominated by the party leader's allies.

Jinping's Leadership Team

Jinping introduced his new line-up of leaders, starting with Shanghai Communist Party chief Li Qiang. He will likely succeed Li Keqiang as premier when the latter retires in March.

The two other prominent members of Jinping's group of leaders are Zhao Leji and Wang Huning, who return from the previous committee, and newcomers Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi.

Jinping's private secretary Xuexiang is the youngest party member on the new panel.

Qi joined the Standing Committee from his post as Beijing party chief and is considered one of Xi's closest political allies.

Similarly, as a newcomer Xi joined the party as chief of the economic powerhouse Guangdong province and he is considered close to Jinping.

"[It's] an abnormally lopsided victory for one faction, which is rare in the tradition of the Communist Party — in the past there would be a rough balance of power," Willy Lam, Senior Fellow at U.S. think-tank the Jamestown Foundation, told Reuters.

Hu Jintao's Surprise Exit

On Saturday, former President Hu Jintao was unexpectedly escorted out of the Communist Party Congress at the ornate Great Hall of People.

It has been reported that Jintao, sitting next to President Xi at the Great Hall, seemed reluctant to leave the meeting.

After an exchange of about a minute, Hu spoke briefly with Jintao and Premier Li Keqiang and he was led out of the hall.

State media reported that Hu was "not feeling well" when he was unexpectedly removed from the closing ceremony.

