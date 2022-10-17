Xi Jinping Says Will Never Give Up Force To Get Taiwan, Island Nation Replies 'Battlefield Absolutely Not An Option'

Taiwan’s presidential office on Sunday said it would not compromise on freedom and democracy after China’s Xi Jinping opened the Party Congress with a speech that took on the island nation.

What Happened: At the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi said his country would never renounce the right to use force to resolve the Taiwan issue but would strive for a peaceful resolution.

"Resolving the Taiwan issue is the Chinese people's own business, and it up to the Chinese people to decide," he said, according to Reuters.

"We insist on striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts, but we will never promise to give up the use of force and reserve the option to take all necessary measures," he added.

Highlighting his government’s “achievement” in Hong Kong, Xi reportedly said, "the historical wheels of national reunification and national rejuvenation are rolling forward, and the complete reunification of the motherland must be achieved!" followed by a long round of applause from his party members.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's office once again reiterated their call for mutual peace in the Taiwan Strait. It said, “Taiwan's position is firm: no backing down on national sovereignty, no compromise on democracy and freedom, and meeting on the battlefield is absolutely not an option for the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.”

