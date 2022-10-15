Intel And 2 Other Small Cap Semiconductor Stocks Are Sporting High-Yields For Dividends

The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX, a popular benchmark of companies that produce semiconductors, is down roughly 42% year-to-date.

As the U.S. introduced extensive rules to restrict China from receiving U.S. semiconductor chips or components, shares of semiconductor stocks have felt the brunt of the negative news.

In the face of this news, domestic and international semiconductor firms conducting business with one another will have to face scrupulous regulations that could prohibit revenue growth if licenses are not granted.

For those looking to trade the bounce, one can invest in the Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares ETF SOXL provides three-times daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 U.S.-listed semiconductor companies.

Learn more about three semiconductor companies with high yields.

Himax Technologies Inc. HIMX is offering a dividend yield of 23.54% or $1.25 per share annually, utilizing annual payments, with an inconsistent track record of increasing its dividend payments.

Himax Technologies is a leading provider of semiconductor solutions dedicated to display imaging processing for consumer electronics brands worldwide.

Himax’s automotive IC business now is the largest revenue contributor, set to represent more than 35% of total sales in Q3.

“The sudden halt in demand, together with the length of our production lead time, has led to elevated inventory levels for the third quarter. While in the midst of this inventory offloading cycle, we are naturally cutting back on new orders with our suppliers,” said Jordan Wu, president and CEO of Himax.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Inc. - ADR IMOS is offering a dividend yield of 16.18% or $2.88 per share annually, using annual payments, with a decent track record of increasing its dividends for three consecutive years.

ChipMOS is one of the world's largest semiconductor services companies, providing semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers and foundries.

ChipMOS revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $230.4 million, an increase of 1.9% from $226.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 1.9% from $234.8 million for the same period in 2021.

Intel Corporation INTC is offering a dividend yield of 5.54% or $1.46 per share annually, through quarterly payments, with a strong track record of increasing its dividends for seven consecutive years.

Intel is the world's largest logic chipmaker and designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets.

“This quarter’s results were below the standards we have set for the company and our shareholders. We must and will do better. The sudden and rapid decline in economic activity was the largest driver, but the shortfall also reflects our own execution issues,” said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO.

In the second quarter of 2022, Intel’s revenue was down 22% year-over-year to $15.3 billion, although the firm revised its full-year revenue guidance to be in a range of $65 billion to $68 billion.