This US Senator Just Dumped His Shares Of Intel And Bought These Two Treasury Bond ETFs

Senator John Boozman (R-AR) has made six trades in the past 30 days, and typically trades bonds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

On Sept. 29, Boozman sold between $1,000 to $15,000 shares of Intel INTC at $26.38 per share. In the third quarter, he sold more shares than he has bought, and typically trades in the $1,000 to $15,000 range. Boozman, meanwhile, has been purchasing these two Treasury Bond ETFs.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF SHY is offering a dividend yield of 1.59% or $1.296 per share annually, making monthly payments, with an inconsistent track record of increasing its dividends. The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between one and three years.

Boozman purchased between $1,000 and $15,000 worth of the iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at $81.32 per share, on Sept. 22, which was filed as undisclosed.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF IEF is offering a dividend yield of 2.36% or $2.239 per share annually, using monthly payments, with an inconsistent track record of increasing its dividends. The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and 10 years.

In an undisclosed filing, congressman Boozman bought between $1,000 and $15,000 worth of the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at $94.56 per share, on Sept. 27.