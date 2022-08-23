Bosch-Backed Autonomous Driving Startup From China Mulls $500M IPO

- China-based Guangzhou WeRide Technology Co is considering a potential $500 million initial public offering, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the situation.
- The driverless technology startup is working with advisers on the potential listing and is weighing the U.S and Hong Kong markets.
- According to the people, if WeRide chooses the U.S. listing, it could face significant challenges from Chinese regulators.
- The robotaxi company could file for the IPO probably by September and aim for a listing as early as this year. After the latest round of funding of $400 million, the five-year-old unicorn is valued at about $4.4 billion.
- Backed by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Guangzhou Automobile Group, WeRide received a strategic investment from Bosch in May to develop autonomous driving software jointly.
- Founded in 2017, WeRide develops autonomous driving technology and is testing the technology in 23 cities globally.
- In addition to its full-stack software and hardware solutions, it produces autonomous vehicles, including robotaxis, mini buses, vans, and street sweepers.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.