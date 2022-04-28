Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA rivals and U.S.-listed Chinese electric automakers were a mixed bag in the Hong Kong markets on Thursday. While Nio Inc NIO and Xpeng Inc XPEV traded higher, Li Auto Inc LI sank in an otherwise green market.
|Stocks
|Movement
|Li Auto Inc
|-2.03%
|Xpeng Inc
|0.53%
|NIO Inc
|1.29%
The Macro Factors: Amid the positive cues from the global peers, the benchmark index Hang Seng opened in green and was up 1.29% at the time of writing.
This came after U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday following a sharp sell-off Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite Index gained over 1%, and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.61%.
Investors' risk appetite received a boost amid declining COVID-19 cases in mainland China, with the financial hub Shanghai's new infections falling to a three-week low. Shanghai is the hub for many EV makers, including Tesla.
Companies In The News: Cathie Wood-Backed Xpeng has agreed with the Agricultural Bank of China, a state-owned bank, for a comprehensive credit line of up to 7.5 billion yuan ($1.14 billion).
Deutsche Bank analysts in an investor note said Xpeng’s upcoming sales figures at the end of the week would be a catalyst for the company’s stock rebound, according to CnEVPost.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.