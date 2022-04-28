QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Nio, Xpeng Are Pushing EV Stocks Higher In Hong Kong Today

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 28, 2022 12:20 AM | 1 min read

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA rivals and U.S.-listed Chinese electric automakers were a mixed bag in the Hong Kong markets on Thursday. While Nio Inc NIO and Xpeng Inc XPEV traded higher, Li Auto Inc LI sank in an otherwise green market. 

Here’s How Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Are Faring In Hong Kong
Stocks Movement
Li Auto Inc -2.03%
Xpeng Inc 0.53%
NIO Inc 1.29%

The Macro Factors: Amid the positive cues from the global peers, the benchmark index Hang Seng opened in green and was up 1.29% at the time of writing. 

This came after U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday following a sharp sell-off Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite Index gained over 1%, and Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.61%. 

Investors' risk appetite received a boost amid declining COVID-19 cases in mainland China, with the financial hub Shanghai's new infections falling to a three-week low. Shanghai is the hub for many EV makers, including Tesla. 

Companies In The News: Cathie Wood-Backed Xpeng has agreed with the Agricultural Bank of China, a state-owned bank, for a comprehensive credit line of up to 7.5 billion yuan ($1.14 billion).

Deutsche Bank analysts in an investor note said Xpeng’s upcoming sales figures at the end of the week would be a catalyst for the company’s stock rebound, according to CnEVPost.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Chinese EV Stockselectric vehiclesEVsHang SengHong Kong stock marketAsiaNewsMarketsMoversTrading Ideas