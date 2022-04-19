Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech firms Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA, Tencent Holdings TCEHY, JD.Com JD, and Baidu Inc BIDU slid again in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday morning.
|Stocks
|Movement (+/-)
|Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
|-0.66%
|Tencent Holdings Ltd
|-0.22%
|Baidu Inc
|-0.64%
|JD.com Inc
|-1.08%
What Happened: The benchmark Hang Seng index dropped to a one-month low, while its Asian peers traded on a muted note as worries ballooned over the impact of China's stringent COVID-19 curbs.
The International Monetary Fund recently downgraded China’s growth forecast to 4.4% from 4.8%, citing pain from its coronavirus restrictions. The country has seen a recent resurgence in infections.
Company In News: Tencent Cloud, the cloud business arm of Tencent, introduced Lighthouse, a one-stop cloud server service to help small and medium enterprises and developers build websites, apps, mini-programs, and other services.
JiDU, an automobile startup founded by Baidu and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd GELYF, on Tuesday released its first robot car concept that features a dual LiDAR autonomous driving system.
Meanwhile, e-commerce giant JD.com has delivered more than 100 robots to Shanghai for last-mile deliveries of personal protective equipment kits and other orders.
