QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Alibaba, Tech Peers Are Deep In The Red In Hong Kong Trading Today

by Navdeep Yadav, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 18, 2022 11:40 PM | 1 min read

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech firms Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA, Tencent Holdings TCEHY, and Baidu Inc BIDU slid on Tuesday morning in Hong Kong as the market opened after a four-day holiday.

How Big Tech Stocks Are Faring In Hong Kong Today
Stock Movement (+/-)
JD.com -0.18%
Alibaba Group -3.93%
Tencent Holdings -3.26%
Baidu Inc -6.24%

These Chinese companies also fell in U.S. markets on Monday, although JD.Com JD gained about 2% in an otherwise volatile market.

What Happened: The benchmark Hang Sang index was down almost 2.69%, a nearly three-week low, amid weak global cues.

The People's Bank of China issued guidelines on Monday on its approach to supporting the economy hit by draconian COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and elsewhere but avoided any mention of the reserve requirement ratio.

Company In News: Meanwhile, Tencent is looking to shut down a service that allows Chinese gamers access to unapproved foreign games, reflecting the growing regulatory crackdown. Gamers in China can only play government-approved titles. They cannot play with gamers on foreign servers.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Chinese tech StocksHang SengHong Kong stock marketAsiaNewsMarketsMoversTechTrading Ideas