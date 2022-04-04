Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd. BABA, JD.Com Inc. JD, Tencent Holdings TCEHY, Baidu Inc. BIDU, and other U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies — which surged in the previous session — are not trading on Tuesday.

The Hong Kong market index Hang Seng and other financial markets in mainland China are shut through Tuesday for public holidays. The country will be observing the traditional Ching Ming Festival, an occasion when families visit tombs of their ancestors and make ritual offerings.

How Big Tech Stocks Fared In The Hong Kong Market On Monday:

Stocks Movement (+/-) Baidu 7.77% JD.Com 7.69% Alibaba 3.65% Tencent 2.96%

The big tech stocks saw a market rally on Monday after Beijing decided to ease an audit dispute that has threatened U.S.-listed Chinese companies with delisting. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) withdrew a requirement that only Chinese regulators conduct on-site audit inspections of Chinese companies listed overseas.