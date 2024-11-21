ChatGPT-Parent OpenAI Considers Building Its Own Web Browser To Challenge Google's Search Monopoly, Following DOJ Push To Break Up Chrome Dominance

ChatGPT-parent OpenAI is reportedly considering developing a web browser to challenge Alphabet Inc. subsidiary GOOG GOOGL Google’s dominance. This follows the U.S. Department of Justice's push for Google to divest Chrome browser.

What Happened: OpenAI has discussed its plans with app and website developers, including notable names like Conde Nast, Redfin, Eventbrite, and Priceline, reported The Information, citing people familiar with the development.

The idea is to develop a web browser that would integrate with its chatbot. The AI startup has also discussed or secured deals to power search features including travel, food, retail websites, and real estate.

See Also: Google, Anthropic Deal In Jeopardy As US Justice Department Looks To Snap Online Search Monopoly

OpenAI has also been in talks to provide AI features for Samsung Electronics Co.'s SSNLF devices, a major partner of Google, the report noted.

The ChatGPT-maker already has a partnership with Apple Inc. AAPL, according to which it powers the “Apple Intelligence” features on the company's new devices.

Why It Matters: Sam Altman-led OpenAI has already ventured into the search space with its SearchGPT product.

Meanwhile, Google's hold on the search market has come under scrutiny. On Thursday, DOJ argued that Google's control of Chrome is a form of antitrust monopoly.

Alphabet's shares fell more than 6% in Thursday morning trading in New York, witnessing its largest drop since January 2024.

This decline erased over $120 billion in market value, pushing Alphabet’s valuation below the $2 trillion mark.

At the time of writing, Alphabet's market capitalization was at $2.063 trillion, making it the fifth most valuable company in the world now following Nvidia Corp., Apple, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, and Amazon.com Inc.

Earlier this year an internal email from Microsoft surfaced, indicating that the company’s investment in OpenAI was motivated by fears of lagging behind Alphabet’s AI advancements.

Since 2019, Microsoft has invested roughly $14 billion in ChatGPT-parent.

Price Action: On Thursday, Alphabet's Class A shares dropped 4.74%, ending at $167.63, while Class C shares decreased 4.56%, closing at $169.24. After hours, Class A shares fell another 0.42% to $166.93, and Class C shares slipped 0.38% to $168.59, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

