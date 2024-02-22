Intuitive Machines, Carvana, Block, Nvidia, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Loading... Loading...

Major U.S. stock indices ended Thursday in the green with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing higher by 1.2% at 39,069.11. The S&P 500 rose 2.1% at 5,087.03, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained nearly 3% at 16,041.62.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Intuitive Machines Inc. LUNR saw a decrease of 11.16%, closing at $8.28, with an intraday high of $10.28 and a low of $8.19. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose a whopping 37.2% to $11.36.

The company’s robotic lander, Odysseus, achieved the first U.S. soft landing on the moon since 1972, marking a significant milestone in space exploration and highlighting the company’s pivotal role in NASA’s Artemis program.

Carvana Co CVNA experienced a gain of 6.09%, closing at $52.41, with an intraday high of $53.33 and a low of $49.38. The 52-week range is between $61.61 and $6.45. Despite missing fourth-quarter revenue and EPS estimates, Carvana reported significant growth and efficiency improvements in 2023, with CEO Ernie Garcia emphasizing the company’s strengthened position and its path toward becoming the largest and most profitable automotive retailer.

Block Inc. SQ closed up 5.41% at $67.96, with an intraday high of $68.44 and a low of $65.65. The 52-week range is between $83.08 and $38.85. The Jack Dorsey-led company’s fourth-quarter financial results showcased a 24% year-over-year revenue increase to $5.77 billion, beating Street consensus estimates. Block’s focus on cost reduction and growth, along with its guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2024, reflects its strategic direction towards achieving the Rule of 40 in 2026.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA surged 16.40%, closing at $785.38, with an intraday high of $785.75 and a low of $742.2. The 52-week range is between $785.75 and $222.97. NVIDIA’s market cap surged to $1.91 trillion following its latest earnings report, which exceeded market expectations. This performance underscores NVIDIA’s significant impact on the tech sector and its contribution to the S&P 500’s value, highlighting the company’s dominant position in the global market.

Tesla Inc TSLA gained 1.36% closing at $197.41, with an intraday high of $198.32 and a low of $191.36. The 52-week range is between $299.29 and $152.37. Gary Black, a Tesla investor, reflected on his investment thesis for Tesla stock, admitting that he has been wrong about it for three years, attributing Tesla’s slow volume growth and declining earnings to unexpected price cuts. Black maintains a bullish outlook on Tesla, with a target price of $290, believing that Tesla’s management needs to explore marketing strategies beyond price cuts to drive growth.

Photo by Jirapong Manustrong on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.