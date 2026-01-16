Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) announced on Friday that it is sharpening its build-to-rent strategy by buying a Southeast-focused developer, adding in-house execution muscle as demand for rental single-family homes stays strong in high-growth markets.

Invitation Homes has acquired ResiBuilt Homes, LLC for $89 million, plus up to $7.5 million in incentive-based earn-out payments tied to third-party fee-build performance.

The transaction brings 23 existing fee-building contracts and additional third-party fee opportunities in the pipeline. Invitation Homes said the deal should be modestly accretive to 2026 AFFO per share.

ResiBuilt, headquartered in Atlanta, develops communities in Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas. The roughly 70-person team, including co-founder and President Jay Byce, will join Invitation Homes and continue operating under the ResiBuilt brand.

While the deal excludes land ownership, Invitation Homes secured options to acquire about 1,500 lots, giving it flexibility to expand future starts without committing capital upfront.

CEO Dallas Tanner said the acquisition advances the company's build-to-rent growth plan, which combines construction lending and development, positioning Invitation Homes to add supply in "desirable markets" while addressing affordability constraints.

As of September 30, 2025, Invitation Homes had $1.905 billion in available liquidity, consisting of unrestricted cash and undrawn capacity under our revolving credit facility.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is moving to block large institutional investors from buying single-family homes, a proposal that could directly affect major landlords such as Invitation Homes.

The company is one of the largest owners of single-family rental homes in the U.S., built around acquiring, leasing, and managing properties in high-growth markets, and has been under close investor scrutiny this week as the market weighs the potential impact on the housing sector.

INVH Price Action: Invitation Homes shares were down 0.04% at $27.05 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.