What's Going On With Invitation Homes Shares Wednesday?

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) shares are trading lower Wednesday, among other homebuilders and housing-linked companies, after President Donald Trump said he is taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes.

What To Know: According to CNBC, Trump said the U.S. should bar large institutional investors from purchasing single-family homes, arguing that corporate ownership has pushed housing further out of reach for everyday Americans.

In a Truth Social post on Wednesday, Trump said he is "immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes" and plans to call on Congress to codify the move. He added that homes are meant for people, not corporations.

Trump did not provide details on how the proposed ban would be implemented. He said he plans to outline additional housing and affordability proposals during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in two weeks.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, said Wednesday he will introduce a bill aimed at making it harder for large investors to buy single-family homes.

The national median existing single-family home price was $426,800 in the third quarter of 2025, after reaching a record $435,300 in the summer, according to the National Association of Realtors. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 6.19%, according to Mortgage News Daily.

INVH Price Action: Invitation Homes shares closed Wednesday 6.01% lower at $26.41, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.