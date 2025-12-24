Accenture Expands Italian Financial Services Technology Platform

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Wednesday disclosed a deal to acquire Cabel Industry from the Fibonacci Group for an undisclosed amount.

The Italian firm delivers specialized core banking solutions and IT managed services for mid-sized financial institutions.

The company said deal will strengthen Accenture Financial Advanced Solutions & Technology (AFAST), its Italian financial services technology hub.

Adding Cabel Industry's expertise and ~200 professionals will enhance AFAST's IT solutions for banking and insurance, including credit management, while accelerating technology adoption for mid-market institutions and supporting more scalable, competitive business models.

Management Commentary

Massimiliano Colangelo, Financial Services lead for Accenture in Italy and Greece, added, “Combining Cabel Industry’s capabilities with Accenture’s existing AFAST assets will create important synergies for our clients and lead to a stronger platform for innovation and efficiency,”

“We can further support financial institutions in their IT reinvention journeys—from core banking modernization to managed services—reinforcing our role as a trusted partner in the region.”

Teodoro Lio, market unit lead for Accenture in Italy stated, “Integrating Cabel Industry into Accenture significantly strengthens our core banking proposition. Their specialized platform and industry expertise enable us to accelerate the delivery of flexible, industrialized solutions aligned with the evolving technology priorities of Italian banks.”

Recent Performance

Last week, the company reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $3.94 per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of $3.75 and sales of $18.700 billion, slightly exceeding the analyst consensus estimate of $18.523 billion.

It now expects fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS of $13.12-$13.50 (compared to its prior forecast of $13.19-$13.57) against an analyst consensus of $13.56.

Price Action: ACN shares are up 0.54% at $272.22 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

