Premier Inc. PINC said Monday it will be acquired by an affiliate of Patient Square Capital in a deal valued at $28.25 per share in cash.

The agreement, unanimously approved by Premier’s board, gives shareholders a 23.8% premium to the company’s 60-day average closing price as of Sept. 5, 2025.

Board chair Richard Statuto said the sale will provide “immediate and certain value” to investors while giving the company more capital to expand services during a pivotal moment in U.S. health care.

President and CEO Michael J. Alkire said shifting to private ownership will improve financial flexibility and speed investments in technology, product development, and advisory services.

He noted Premier’s growth since going public in 2013, including strengthening its supply chain expertise and technology offerings.

Neel Varshney, M.D., founding partner of Patient Square, called Premier “an innovator” in supply chain, data, and consulting solutions and said the firm sees significant potential for expansion as a private company.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. It is not subject to financing conditions. Premier declared a dividend of 21 cents per share payable Sept. 15, 2025, but said it would suspend dividends afterward.

Price Action: At last check Monday, PINC shares were trading higher by 8.54% to $27.95 premarket.

