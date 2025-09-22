Pony AI PONY has forayed into the Singapore market by partnering with ComfortDelGro, the country’s transportation service provider, to deploy autonomous vehicles that support daily commuting.

The companies plan to introduce autonomous mobility services on fixed routes in the Punggol area and aim to launch operations in the coming months once regulators approve.

The initiative supports Singapore’s broader plan to integrate autonomous mobility into its public transport network.

In June 2025, Singapore’s Ministry of Transport confirmed plans to roll out autonomous vehicles in public housing estates by year-end, beginning with Punggol.

Pony AI and ComfortDelGro built the foundation for this collaboration long before the Singapore launch. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding in July 2024 to accelerate the commercial deployment of autonomous vehicles and later tested services through a pilot program in Guangzhou, which began in March 2025.

The Singapore rollout adds to Pony AI’s growing global footprint. The company already operates fully driverless robotaxi services in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

Its ride-hailing platform registered a 136% surge in users year-over-year in the second quarter, while maintaining a satisfaction rating above 4.8 out of 5.

In the Middle East, Pony AI recently partnered with Qatar’s leading transportation provider, Mowasalat “Karwa,” to deploy autonomous vehicles. This move solidifies its presence in the region, adding to existing partnerships with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and Uber UBER.

Pony.ai’s stock has performed well this year, gaining over 44% year-to-date as its autonomous driving technology gains traction in key markets.

Price Action: At last check Monday, PONY shares were trading lower by 3.52% to $19.98.

