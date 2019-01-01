QQQ
Invesco Water Resources ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ: PHO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Water Resources ETF's (PHO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Water Resources ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Water Resources ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ: PHO) is $50.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021.

Q

When is Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Water Resources ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Water Resources ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) operate in?

A

Invesco Water Resources ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.