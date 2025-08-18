Boeing's Decades-Long 737 Delivery Record Could Finally Fall To Arch-Rival Airbus

Aerospace giant Boeing Co.‘s BA decades-long 737 delivery record could be broken by European airplane company Airbus SE EADSY with its A320 series of aircraft.

The Most Delivered Commercial Airliner Of All Time

The single-aisle A320 line of aircraft is set to become the most-delivered commercial aircraft in history as Airbus has delivered over 12,155 units during the last four decades, Fortune reported on Sunday.

This means that the company is 12 units away from surpassing the record set by Boeing's 737 family of aircraft, which is the current most-delivered commercial aircraft.

A Potential Airbus A320 Neo Successor?

With the milestone in sight, Airbus is also looking at potential successors for the A320 Neo aircraft. The report suggests that the newer aircraft could have an open rotor design instead of the jet turbines.

"I have a lot of focus on preparing that next-generation of single aisle," Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said at the Paris Air Show earlier this year, targeting a mid-2030s deployment for the aircraft, the report said.

Boeing's Golden Dome Exploits, Spirit Aerosystems Acquisition

The news comes as Boeing has been vying for a role in President Donald Trump's Golden Dome missile defense system, with the company's name being mentioned in a Pentagon briefing to over 3,000 defense contractors.

Boeing's $4.7 billion acquisition of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. SPR was cleared by the competition authorities in the UK after the regulatory body had launched a probe into the deal earlier this year.

India's Boeing Aircraft Deal, Illinois And Missouri Strikes

Elsewhere, the Indian government had reportedly paused plans to secure Boeing P-8I reconnaissance aircraft as talks with the Trump administration over tariffs continue. However, a spokesperson for the defense ministry said that the claims were "false."

Boeing is also under pressure from over 3,200 workers at the company's Illinois and Missouri facilities over contract negotiations, as the union rejected Boeing's four-year contract offer.

Boeing scores well on the Momentum metric, but offers poor value and Growth. For more such insights, sign up for Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings today!

Photo Courtesy: Coby Wayne on Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: