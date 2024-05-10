Loading... Loading...

The U.S. wireless industry is witnessing a potential shake-up as T-Mobile US Inc TMUS and Verizon Communications Inc VZ engage in talks to divide U.S. Cellular, one of the nation’s remaining major regional carriers.

T-Mobile is reportedly nearing a deal worth over $2 billion to acquire a portion of U.S. Cellular, including operational assets and wireless spectrum licenses.

This move aims to grant both T-Mobile and Verizon access to valuable airwaves, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Discussions with Verizon for a separate transaction may take longer to finalize or might not result in an agreement.

The proposed split-sale structure aims to allay antitrust concerns, as regulatory bodies scrutinize wireless mergers on a market-by-market basis.

U.S. Cellular, serving over four million predominantly rural customers across 21 states, also possesses more than 4,000 cellular towers.

Notably, these towers were not part of the recent sale discussions, highlighting the company’s broader infrastructure.

U.S. Cellular’s spectrum assets, spanning 30 states and covering approximately 51 million people, highlights the rising value of wireless licenses in the industry.

The pursuit of such licenses is driven by the demand for high-speed 5G connectivity, with American companies investing billions to secure spectrum.

The U.S. wireless landscape has evolved, with major players like AT&T Inc T, Verizon, and T-Mobile dominating. As population growth slows and smartphone penetration reaches saturation, carriers are shifting focus from media ventures to core telecom services.

With U.S. Cellular emerging as one of the few remaining acquisition targets, its strategic significance is apparent amidst industry consolidation efforts.

