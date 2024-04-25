T-Mobile Reports Mixed Q1 Results: EPS Beat, Revenue Misses

Loading... Loading...

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS reported its first-quarter financial results after the bell Thursday. Here's a look at the highlights.

The Details:

T-Mobile reported quarterly earnings of $2.00 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.89 by 5.82%.

Quarterly sales clocked in at $19.594 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $19.811 billion by 1.09% and represents a 0.19% decrease from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly postpaid net account additions of 218,000 and postpaid service revenues of $12.6 billion, up 6% year-over-year.

T-Mobile had a great start to 2024 with industry-leading growth in service revenues and profitability,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “Even as the rest of wireless saw moderated customer growth, our momentum continued thanks to our increasingly differentiated combination of the best value, best network, and best experiences that customers love. We’re excited about our path forward and our raised guidance for 2024 reflects our confidence in what’s to come.”

Outlook:

T-Mobile sees full-year 2024 postpaid net customer additions of between 5.2 million and 5.6 million, up from its prior guidance of between 5 million and 5.5 million.

TMUS Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, T-Mobile shares are up 0.73% after-hours at $165.25 at the time of publication Thursday.

Image: Viewimage from Shutterstock