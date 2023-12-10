Cigna Drops Humana Merger, Opts For $10 Billion Buyback Strategy

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development in the health insurance sector, Cigna Corporation CI has withdrawn from its proposed merger with Humana Inc. HUM.

What Happened: The deal, poised to create a colossal entity in the industry with an estimated $140 billion, fell through due to disagreements over financial terms.

With the merger off the table, Cigna is redirecting its strategy towards smaller, targeted acquisitions, reports The Wall Street Journal.

These acquisitions, described as "bolt-on," signify a tactical pivot for the company. Initial discussions about Cigna acquiring Humana in a significant cash-and-stock transaction surfaced last month.

However, the proposal was met with skepticism from shareholders, leading to a notable decline in Cigna's stock value. Concerns centered on the proposed use of Cigna's stock in the transaction.

Rather than pursuing the acquisition, Cigna is planning a substantial stock buyback program. This initiative involves an additional $10 billion in stock repurchases, elevating the planned buybacks to $11.3 billion.

Despite abandoning the merger, Cigna has maintained a positive outlook on the potential benefits of a partnership with Humana, especially in improving healthcare access and reducing consumer costs.

Despite the current administration's stringent approach to mergers and acquisitions, Cigna remains confident that a deal with Humana would have been viable from a regulatory standpoint.

The company intends to use a significant portion of its discretionary cash flow for share buybacks in the coming year, including repurchasing at least $5 billion of common stock by mid-2024.

As Cigna explores the sale of its Medicare Advantage business, the collapse of the Humana deal leaves it potentially on the sidelines of a vital and growing insurance market segment.

After its $54 billion acquisition of Express Scripts Holding, Cigna has emerged as a key player in pharmacy benefits and is expanding its Evernorth health services unit.

Related stocks such as UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH and Elevance Health Inc ELV, along with ETFs like the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV and the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF IYH, often see movements in response to significant industry developments like this.

