Analysts See AGCO And Trimble's $2.4B Partnership As 'Positive Catalyst' For Farm Equipment Giant's Stock

AGCO Corporation AGCO and Trimble Inc. TRMB have announced a significant merger of their precision-agriculture businesses.

Barron’s reported that AGCO will own 85% of the joint venture after paying Trimble $2 billion.

The joint venture, touted by AGCO CEO Eric Hansotia as the biggest agricultural technology deal ever, is valued at approximately $2.4 billion. The deal outpaces the 2021 acquisition of precision-agriculture company Raven by CNH Industrial CNHI for $2.1 billion.

Precision agriculture, a relatively new sector in the ancient farming industry, utilizes computing power and software for efficient farming practices. The technology can deliver benefits such as guided self-driving tractors, improved seed placement, and targeted use of fertilizer and pesticides.

The deal is expected to accelerate AGCO’s development of precision-farming technology, enabling it to compete more effectively with rivals like Deere & Company DE. “It greatly increases our technology team in terms of scale,” Hansotia noted, pointing to the potential for more high-tech solutions for farmers.

Analysts have lauded the joint venture, with Baird analyst Mig Dobre calling it a “good strategic option” for both companies. J.P. Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria labeled it a “positive catalyst,” while William Blair analyst Lawrence De Maria believes it could “reduce some of the inherent cyclicality in AGCO’s machinery business.”

