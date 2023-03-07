US Justice Department Sues To Block JetBlue's $3.8B Spirit Airlines Deal

- The Justice Department has reportedly sued to block JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU and Spirit Airlines Incorporated SAVE, the Biden administration's latest attempt to prevent industry consolidation.
- The complaint said JetBlue planned to remove 10% to 15% of seats from every Spirit plane, Reuters added.
- "JetBlue's plan would eliminate the unique competition that Spirit provides—and about half of all ultra-low-cost airline seats in the industry—and leave tens of millions of travelers to face higher fares and fewer options," the Justice Department said in its complaint, filed in a Massachusetts court on Tuesday. "Spirit itself put it simply: 'A JetBlue acquisition of Spirit will have lasting negative impacts on consumers.'"
- JetBlue has argued that the combination would allow it to better compete with large airlines that dominate the U.S. market.
- "JetBlue competes hard against Spirit and views it as a serious competitive threat. But instead of continuing that competition, JetBlue now proposes an acquisition that Spirit describes as a high-cost, high-fare airline buying a low-cost, low-fare airline," the DOJ said, CNBC reported.
- New York, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C., also joined the suit.
- After several travel disruptions over the past two years, the Biden administration has also aimed at the airline industry, even after carriers received $54 billion in payroll aid to weather the Covid pandemic.
- If the deal closes, it would be the largest airline industry merger since Alaska Air bought Virgin America in 2016 for $2.6 billion.
- Price Action: JBLU shares are down 0.36% at $8.37, and SAVE shares are up 4.58% at $17.14 on the last check Tuesday.
