Apollo Weighs Scooping Aerospace-Parts Maker Arconic Again

Apollo Global Management, Inc APO discussed snapping aerospace parts maker Arconic Corp ARNC .

Arconic's advisers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS and Evercore Inc EVR have also reached out to other potential acquirers, the Wall Street Journal reports citing familiar sources.

Arconic, after separation in 2016 from the aluminum business now called Alcoa Corp AA , the company faced a campaign from activist investor Elliott Investment Management LP, which resulted in the resignation of Arconic's then-CEO Klaus Kleinfeld and an overhaul of its board. Timothy Myers became the CEO in 2020.

Arconic's Engineered Products and Forgings businesses remained in the existing company, which was renamed Howmet Aerospace Inc HWM . Its Global Rolled Products group became part of a new company that is now known as Arconic.

Arconic's net loss widened to $273 million, or $2.70 per share, from $38 million, or $0.36, a year earlier.

Price Action: ARNC shares closed higher by 19.5% at $26.44 on Tuesday.

