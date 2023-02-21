Arconic Clocks 9% Sales Decline In Q4 As Rolled Products Segment Takes Hit

by

Arconic Corp (NYSE: ARNC) reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 9% year-over-year to $1.94 billion, missing the consensus of $1.99 billion.

(NYSE: ARNC) reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 9% year-over-year to $1.94 billion, missing the consensus of $1.99 billion. Revenue grew 2% organically due to growth in the aerospace, packaging, building, construction, and ground transportation end markets.

Adjusted EPS of $0.31 beat the consensus of $0.28.

Net loss of $(273) million, or $(2.70) per share, included a $304 million after-tax loss related to its Russian operations sale.

Segments: Rolled Products $1.54 billion (-14.2% Y/Y), Building and Construction Systems $304 million (+16.5% Y/Y), and Extrusions $109 million (+25.3% Y/Y).

Rolled Products $1.54 billion (-14.2% Y/Y), Building and Construction Systems $304 million (+16.5% Y/Y), and Extrusions $109 million (+25.3% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 30 bps to 7.9%.

Free cash flow was $118 million. The cash balance was $261 million.

CEO Tim Myers said, "We accomplished a lot in 2022. We completed our re-entry into North American can sheet at our facility in Tennessee. We navigated a challenging situation with our facility in Russia and ultimately divested it for $230 million in cash proceeds. We delivered a record year in our Building and Construction Systems segment profitability."

FY23 Outlook : ARNC expects revenue of $8.0 billion - $8.5 billion, versus the consensus of $8.47 billion.

: ARNC expects revenue of $8.0 billion - $8.5 billion, versus the consensus of $8.47 billion. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is $650 million- $700 million. Free cash flow guidance is ~$250 million.

Price Action: ARNC shares traded lower by 2.99% at $23.40 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance