Arconic Clocks 9% Sales Decline In Q4 As Rolled Products Segment Takes Hit

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 21, 2023 10:50 AM | 1 min read
  • Arconic Corp (NYSE: ARNC) reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 9% year-over-year to $1.94 billion, missing the consensus of $1.99 billion.
  • Revenue grew 2% organically due to growth in the aerospace, packaging, building, construction, and ground transportation end markets.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.31 beat the consensus of $0.28.
  • Net loss of $(273) million, or $(2.70) per share, included a $304 million after-tax loss related to its Russian operations sale.
  • Segments: Rolled Products $1.54 billion (-14.2% Y/Y), Building and Construction Systems $304 million (+16.5% Y/Y), and Extrusions $109 million (+25.3% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin declined 30 bps to 7.9%.
  • Free cash flow was $118 million. The cash balance was $261 million.
  • CEO Tim Myers said, "We accomplished a lot in 2022. We completed our re-entry into North American can sheet at our facility in Tennessee. We navigated a challenging situation with our facility in Russia and ultimately divested it for $230 million in cash proceeds. We delivered a record year in our Building and Construction Systems segment profitability."
  • FY23 Outlook: ARNC expects revenue of $8.0 billion - $8.5 billion, versus the consensus of $8.47 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA guidance is $650 million- $700 million. Free cash flow guidance is ~$250 million.
  • Price Action: ARNC shares traded lower by 2.99% at $23.40 on the last check Tuesday.

