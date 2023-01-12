Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds' Mint Mobile in T-Mobile's Acquisition Crosshairs

- T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS weighed acquiring "Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds-backed budget wireless provider Mint Mobile.
- Reynolds owns about 25% of the company, Bloomberg reported.
- Mint Mobile offers budget cell phone plans on the T-Mobile network starting at a monthly plan of $15.
- Reynolds became a part-owner of Mint Mobile in 2019.
- As the company's primary pitchman, he's starred in Mint Mobile's TV ads and pushed the company heavily to his 21 million Twitter and 47 million Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram followers.
- T-Mobile gained about a one-year lead in 5G service on rivals AT&T Inc T and Verizon Communications Inc VZ with the takeover of Sprint Corp in 2020.
- The second-largest U.S. mobile service provider added 927,000 new phone customers in Q4, beating the analyst expectation of 921,000.
- T-Mobile US also signed up 524,000 new high-speed broadband subscribers, missing the analyst expectation of 560,000.
- Price Actions: TMUS shares closed lower by 0.51% at $148.80 on Wednesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsRyan ReynoldsM&ANewsMedia