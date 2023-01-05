ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

T-Mobile Surpasses Q4 Wireless-Subscriber Estimates

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 5, 2023 6:11 AM | 1 min read
T-Mobile Surpasses Q4 Wireless-Subscriber Estimates
  • T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS reported preliminary wireless subscriber growth for the fourth quarter that slightly beat analysts’ estimates.
  • The second-largest U.S. mobile service provider added 927,000 new phone customers, beating the analyst expectation of 921,000, Bloomberg reports
  • T-Mobile US also signed up 524,000 new high-speed broadband subscribers, missing the analyst expectation of 560,000.
  • Also Read: Polish Watchdog Charges T-Mobile For Misleading Advertising
  • T-Mobile US gained about a one-year lead in 5G service on rivals AT&T Inc T and Verizon Communications Inc VZ thanks to a trove of mid-band airwaves acquired with the takeover of Sprint Corp in April 2020.
  • "Because of the network we built, we’ve been able to attract a tremendously high amount of prime customers,” the report cited T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik.
  • T-Mobile US reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 0.7% year-on-year to $19.48 billion, missing the consensus of $20.02 billion. EPS of $0.40 missed the consensus of $0.68.
  • T-Mobile added 394 thousand postpaid net accounts and 1.6 million postpaid net customer additions, more than AT&T and Verizon combined and the highest in company history.
  • Price Action: TMUS shares closed higher by 0.66% at $139.96 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMedia
google-playapp-store

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved