- Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD has entered into an agreement to acquire cosmetics brand Hero Mighty Patch and other acne treatment products for $630 million.
- The deal consists of cash and Church & Dwight restricted stock.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter.
- Hero’s net sales for the trailing twelve months through June 30, 2022, were about $115 million.
- Church & Dwight is planning to expand Mighty Patch’s limited distribution by leveraging its U.S. retailer relationships and international footprint.
- Hero’s founders are expected to remain and continue to run the business. The brand’s employees will also be retained.
- “Mighty Patch represents a powerful addition to our existing Specialty Hair and Skin portfolio which includes Nair, Batiste, Viviscal, Flawless, and Toppik,” said CEO Matthew T. Farrell.
- Church & Dwight expects FY22 sales growth of 2% to 4% (previously 4% to 5%) and Q3 sales to decline1% (previously growth midpoint of 3%) due to a demand constraint.
- The company held $639.7 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Price Action: CHD shares traded lower by 2.91% at $81.73 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.