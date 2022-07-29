Church & Dwight Reports Q2 2022 Results

2022 Second Quarter Results

Net Sales +4.2%: Domestic +4.7%, Int'l +1.6 %, SPD +6.3%

Organic sales +3.4%: Domestic +2.4%, Int'l +6.5%, SPD +6.3%

EPS $0.76, flat to prior year Adjusted EPS ¹

2022 Full Year Outlook

Net Sales growth +4% to +5%; Organic Sales +3% to +4%¹

Reported EPS -9%, Adjusted EPS flat¹

Cash from operations ~$900 million

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD today announced second quarter net sales grew 4.2% to $1,325.1 million which reflects a 1% drag from currency. The Company continues to experience strong consumer demand for many of its products. Organic sales grew 3.4% driven by positive pricing of 6.3% offset by a volume decline of 2.9%.1

Second quarter 2022 EPS was $0.76; a decline of 12.6% compared to 2021 reported EPS and flat versus prior year adjusted EPS. Currency negatively impacted EPS by $0.01.1 Second quarter EPS exceeded the Company's outlook of $0.70.

Matthew Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our brands once again experienced strong consumption. In the U.S. we grew consumption in 11 of our 17 categories, 6 of our brands experienced double-digit consumption growth. These included ARM & HAMMER™ Scent Boosters, ARM & HAMMER™ Baking Soda, ARM & HAMMER™ Clumping Litter, BATISTE™ dry shampoo, ZICAM™ zinc supplements and THERABREATH™ mouthwash. We gained share on 8 of our 14 power brands.

"We believe the recent improvement in fill rates (Q2 89%, improved from Q1 <80%) will continue through the back half of 2022 for most of our brands (~95% by end of year). The Company is well-positioned for a potential recessionary environment given that 40% of our portfolio is considered value products and the Company has low exposure to private label. Trade down to value detergent began in Q2 and our laundry portfolio is performing well. We expect second half market share gains as we continue to invest in our brands and supply chain fill levels continue to improve.

"Our International business had organic sales growth of 6.5% in Q2 as fill levels improved. In our Specialty Products business, organic sales grew 6.3% driven by both the animal and food production segment and bulk sodium bicarbonate segment.

"Gross margin contracted 220 bps reflecting higher commodities and third-party manufacturing costs. We now expect an additional $50 million of cost increases in 2022 vs prior expectations. In April we announced another round of mid to high single digit price increases on our Fabric Care and Litter products which became effective in July. In addition to incremental pricing actions, we will continue to pursue additional measures to offset these higher costs through productivity and pack size changes.

"Our recent acquisitions are performing well, with both ZICAM™ and THERABREATH™ experiencing double-digit consumption growth, increasing distribution, and gaining share. The THERABREATH™ acquisition is now fully integrated. We continue to pursue acquisitions that meet our strict criteria."

Second Quarter Review

Consumer Domestic net sales were $1,004.7 million, a $45.0 million or 4.7% increase versus prior year driven by household products sales growth. Organic sales increased 2.4%¹ due to price and product mix (+6.8%), offset by volume (-4.4%). Growth was led by ARM & HAMMER™ Liquid Detergent, ARM & HAMMER™ Cat Litter, BATISTE™ dry shampoo, OXICLEAN™ Versatile Stain Remover, and ZICAM™ zinc supplements, offset by lower consumption for vitamins and declines in discretionary products such as WATERPIK™ Shower Heads and FLAWLESS™.

Consumer International net sales were $230.5 million, a $3.7 million or 1.6% increase. Foreign currency exchange rates negatively impacted sales by -5.6%. Organic sales increased 6.5%¹ due to higher pricing/mix (+2.9%) and volume (+3.6%). Q2 organic sales were primarily driven by BATISTE in Europe, VMS and BATISTE in Canada, and growth across the GMG business.

Specialty Products net sales were $89.9 million, a $5.3 million or 6.3% increase. Organic sales also increased 6.3%¹ driven by higher pricing in the dairy and Specialty Chemicals businesses.

Gross margin decreased 220 basis points to 41.2% due to the impact of higher raw material, manufacturing, and distribution costs, net of improved pricing, productivity and favorable mix.

Marketing expense was $102.9 million, which was $14.1 million lower vs prior year due to low personal care fill rates. Marketing expense as a percentage of net sales decreased 140 basis points to 7.8%.

Selling, general, and administrative expense (SG&A)was $180.8 million or 13.6% of net sales, a 290 basis points increase as a percent of net sales on a reported basis (due to a benefit from Flawless acquisition earnout adjustment in PY), and a 10 basis points decrease on an adjusted basis.1

Income from Operations was $261.6 million or 19.8% of net sales compared to 23.5% in Q2 2021.

Other Expense of $15.1 million increased $3.7 million due to higher interest expense resulting from higher average debt outstanding.

The effective tax rate increased to 24.1% compared to 24.0% in 2021.

Operating Cash Flow

For the first six months of 2022, cash from operating activities was $310.4 million, a decrease of $33.9 million due to lower cash earnings and higher working capital. Higher inventories are the primary reason for the increase in working capital, primarily Waterpik, VMS and raw materials to ensure supply. We expect to reduce inventory to normalized levels by year end. We now expect full year cash flow from operations to be approximately $900 million (previously $920 million).

Capital expenditures for the first six months were $38.8 million, a $4.5 million decrease from the prior year. We now expect $180 million of capital expenditures for the full year (previously $200 million).

On June 30, 2022, cash on hand was $639.7 million, while total debt was $2.8 billion.

2022 New Products

Mr. Farrell commented, "Product innovation continues to be a big driver of our success. We are excited about our new product launches in 2022.

"We are entering a new segment with ARM & HAMMER™ Baby Hypoallergenic Detergent, which has zero preservatives, phosphates or dyes. It is EPA Safer Choice certified and gentler on baby's skin.

"The TROJAN™ brand is launching two new condoms, TROJAN™ ULTRAFIT ™, and TROJAN™ BARESKIN RAW™.

"We are expanding ARM & HAMMER™ Forever Fresh Clumping Cat Litter, leveraging the growing trend of Essential Oils in providing long lasting odor control and freshness.

"The VITAFUSION™ brand has launched 2 in 1 Bi-Layer Gummies, which brings two benefits to the consumer. The ZICAM™ brand is launching their first immune supplement gummies, which provides for daily and nighttime immune support with Zinc + Vitamins C&D.

"THERABREATH™ launched a Whitening Rinse to complement the existing line and address a growing need in the category."

Outlook for 2022

Mr. Farrell stated, "We expect 2022 to be another strong year for the Company despite a volatile environment. We now expect full year 2022 reported sales growth to be approximately 4% to 5% (previously 5% to 8%), including the negative effect from currency of approximately 1% versus original expectations. We expect organic sales growth to be approximately 3% to 4% (previously 3% to 6%). We expect strong consumption for value detergents in the second half offset by a slowdown in discretionary brands such as Waterpik and Flawless, and lower consumption growth in the vitamin category. We believe the Company is well positioned for a potential recessionary environment given that 40% of our portfolio is comprised of value products."

Mr. Farrell continued, "We now expect $135 million of incremental cost inflation in 2022 which is $50 million higher than our expectations in April. These incremental costs are primarily related to raw and packaging materials and the pass through of similar costs from third party manufacturers. We remain committed to offsetting inflation with price, laundry concentration, and productivity efforts.

"We continue to anticipate full year reported gross margin to be down versus 2021, as we expect inflation to outpace pricing and productivity. Marketing spend is now expected to be lower in 2022 driven by the lower spend in the first half of the year that was driven by lower fill levels. In the second half, marketing dollar spend is expected to be significantly higher than the first half.

"Reflecting the impact of both higher cost inflation and a negative foreign currency impact of approximately 1%, we now expect EPS to be flat to 2021 adjusted EPS1. Our EPS Outlook reflects operating income growth of approximately 6% offset by a 320 basis point increase in our effective tax rate.

"We expect second half EPS to be flat to 2021. In Q3, we expect reported sales growth of approximately 2-4%, organic sales growth of approximately 1-3%¹, and gross margin contraction. Q3 organic sales expectations reflect a slowdown in discretionary brands such as Waterpik and Flawless and a difficult comparison for vitamins due to the prior year COVID spike from the Delta variant. We expect EPS of $0.65 per share, a 19% decrease from last year's adjusted Q3 EPS.¹ This decline is influenced by inflation, higher expected SG&A (higher year over year incentive compensation), and promotional support.

"In Q4, we expect higher organic growth and significant EPS growth due to accelerated trade down to our value portfolio, recovery of fill rates in personal care and promotional support closer to pre COVID levels. Prior year Q4 was also burdened by onetime charges and investments."

¹ See non-GAAP reporting reconciliations included at the end of this release. Except for organic sales, the Company's 2022 results and outlook do not include adjustments from reported amounts.

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In millions, except per share data) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Sales $ 1,325.1 $ 1,271.1 $ 2,622.3 $ 2,510.0 Cost of sales 779.8 718.9 1,524.5 1,406.9 Gross Profit 545.3 552.2 1,097.8 1,103.1 Marketing expenses 102.9 117.0 204.8 215.7 Selling, general and administrative expenses 180.8 136.5 350.7 286.1 Income from Operations 261.6 298.7 542.3 601.3 Equity in earnings of affiliates 3.9 2.8 6.3 5.4 Other income (expense), net (19.0 ) (14.2 ) (35.9 ) (28.4 ) Income before Income Taxes 246.5 287.3 512.7 578.3 Income taxes 59.4 69.0 121.2 139.3 Net Income $ 187.1 $ 218.3 $ 391.5 $ 439.0 Net Income per share - Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.89 $ 1.61 $ 1.79 Net Income per share - Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.87 $ 1.59 $ 1.76 Dividends per share $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.53 $ 0.50 Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 242.6 245.2 242.6 245.2 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 246.4 250.0 246.5 249.9

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 639.7 $ 240.6 Accounts Receivable 405.8 405.5 Inventories 663.0 535.4 Other Current Assets 42.2 51.9 Total Current Assets 1,750.7 1,233.4 Property, Plant and Equipment (Net) 660.6 652.7 Equity Investment in Affiliates 12.2 9.1 Trade Names and Other Intangibles 3,434.6 3,494.3 Goodwill 2,270.7 2,274.5 Other Long-Term Assets 316.0 332.5 Total Assets $ 8,444.8 $ 7,996.5 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Short-Term Debt $ 3.3 $ 252.8 Current portion of Long-Term debt 699.9 699.4 Other Current Liabilities 1,023.6 1,123.0 Total Current Liabilities 1,726.8 2,075.2 Long-Term Debt 2,103.9 1,610.7 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,059.7 1,077.4 Stockholders' Equity 3,554.4 3,233.2 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 8,444.8 $ 7,996.5

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (Dollars in millions) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Net Income $ 391.5 $ 439.0 Depreciation and amortization 107.3 110.3 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities - (57.0 ) Deferred income taxes 2.4 20.9 Non-cash compensation 17.9 16.8 Other (6.4 ) 2.9 Subtotal 512.7 532.9 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7.5 ) 12.5 Inventories (133.0 ) (60.3 ) Other current assets 10.0 2.6 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (62.1 ) (134.5 ) Income taxes payable 2.0 0.1 Other (11.7 ) (9.0 ) Net cash from operating activities 310.4 344.3 Capital expenditures (38.8 ) (43.3 ) Other (1.0 ) (4.3 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (39.8 ) (47.6 ) Net change in long-term debt 499.8 (100.0 ) Net change in short-term debt (249.5 ) (118.4 ) Payment of cash dividends (127.4 ) (123.8 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 16.9 12.5 Deferred financing and other (7.6 ) (0.1 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities 132.2 (329.8 ) F/X impact on cash (3.7 ) (0.2 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 399.1 $ (33.3 )

2022 and 2021 Product Line Net Sales Three Months Ended Percent 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Change Household Products $ 572.8 $ 523.0 9.5 % Personal Care Products 431.9 436.7 -1.1 % Consumer Domestic $ 1,004.7 $ 959.7 4.7 % Consumer International 230.5 226.8 1.6 % Total Consumer Net Sales $ 1,235.2 $ 1,186.5 4.1 % Specialty Products Division 89.9 84.6 6.3 % Total Net Sales $ 1,325.1 $ 1,271.1 4.2 % Six Months Ended Percent 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 Change Household Products $ 1,093.3 $ 1,018.2 7.4 % Personal Care Products 906.5 883.9 2.6 % Consumer Domestic $ 1,999.8 $ 1,902.1 5.1 % Consumer International 445.1 443.2 0.4 % Total Consumer Net Sales $ 2,444.9 $ 2,345.3 4.2 % Specialty Products Division 177.4 164.7 7.7 % Total Net Sales $ 2,622.3 $ 2,510.0 4.5 %

Non-GAAP Measures:

The following discussion addresses the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. The following non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to differences in methods of calculation and items and events being excluded.

Organic Sales Growth:

This press release provides information regarding organic sales growth, namely net sales growth excluding the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign exchange rate changes. Management believes that the presentation of organic sales growth is useful to investors because it enables them to assess, on a consistent basis, sales trends related to products that were marketed by the Company during the entirety of relevant periods, excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign exchange rate changes that are out of the control of, and do not reflect the performance of the Company and management.

Adjusted Selling, General, and Administrative Expense (SG&A):

This press release also presents adjusted SG&A, namely, SG&A calculated in accordance with GAAP, as adjusted to exclude significant one-time items that are not indicative of the Company's period-to-period performance. We believe that this metric provides investors a useful perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides useful supplemental information regarding our year over year SG&A expense.

Adjusted Income from Operations:

This press release also presents adjusted income from operations, namely income from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, as adjusted to exclude significant one-time items that are not indicative of the Company's period-to-period performance. We believe that this metric provides investors a useful perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides useful supplemental information regarding our year over year income from operations.

Adjusted EPS:

This press release also presents adjusted earnings per share, namely, EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP, as adjusted to exclude significant one-time items that are not indicative of the Company's period-to-period performance. We believe that this metric provides investors a useful perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides useful supplemental information regarding our year over year EPS growth.

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. Organic Sales Three Months Ended 6/30/2022 Total Worldwide Consumer Consumer Specialty Company Consumer Domestic International Products Reported Sales Growth 4.2% 4.1% 4.7% 1.6% 6.3% Less: Acquisitions 1.8% 2.0% 2.3% 0.7% 0.0% Add: FX / Other 1.0% 1.1% 0.0% 5.6% 0.0% Divestitures 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Organic Sales Growth 3.4% 3.2% 2.4% 6.5% 6.3% Six Months Ended 6/30/2022 Total Worldwide Consumer Consumer Specialty Company Consumer Domestic International Products Reported Sales Growth 4.5% 4.2% 5.1% 0.4% 7.7% Less: Acquisitions 2.1% 2.2% 2.6% 0.8% 0.0% Add: FX / Other 0.7% 0.7% 0.0% 3.9% 0.0% Divestitures 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Organic Sales Growth 3.1% 2.7% 2.5% 3.5% 7.7%

CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share data) For the quarter ended

June 30, 2022 For the quarter ended

June 30, 2021 Change % of NS % of NS Adjusted SG&A Reconciliation SG&A - Reported $ 180.8 13.6 % $ 136.5 10.7 % 290 bps Flawless Earn-Out Adjustment - 0.0 % 38.0 3.0 % -300 bps SG&A - Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 180.8 13.6 % $ 174.5 13.7 % -10 bps For the quarter ended

June 30, 2022 For the quarter ended

June 30, 2021 Change Adjusted Income From Operations % of NS % of NS Income From Operations - Reported $ 261.6 19.8 % $ 298.7 23.5 % -370 bps Flawless Earn-Out Adjustment - 0.0 % -38.0 -3.0 % 300 bps Income From Operations - Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 261.6 19.8 % $ 260.7 20.5 % -70 bps For the quarter ended

June 30, 2022 For the quarter ended

June 30, 2021 Change Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Diluted Earnings Per Share - Reported $ 0.76 $ 0.87 -12.6 % Flawless Earn-Out Adjustment - -0.11 Diluted Earnings Per Share - Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 0.76 $ 0.76 0.0 %

Reported and Organic Forecasted Sales Reconciliation For the Quarter For the Year Ended Ended September 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 Reported Sales Growth 3.0% 4.5% Less: Acquisition -2.0% -2.0% Add: FX / Other 1.0% 1.0% Organic Sales Growth 2.0% 3.5%

