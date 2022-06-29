ñol

Samsung Snaps This OLED Company Reputed For Foldable Devices For $300M

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 29, 2022 7:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Samsung Display Co. scooped display company Cynora GmbH for $300 million, gaining technology for so-called OLED screens, Bloomberg reports.
  • Samsung acquired Cynora’s intellectual property and technology under the deal.
  • The Bruchsal, Germany-based company, terminated its workforce under the arrangement.
  • Samsung was already an investor in Cynora, with LG Electronics Inc LGEJY and other display manufacturers also backing the startup.
  • Samsung and other tech companies are known for their OLED screen offerings. However, Cynora specialized in making rigid versions of the displays for foldable devices, a market sought by Apple Inc AAPLAlphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL, and others after Samsung.
  • Cynora is also known for its next-generation emitter technology for blue and green-based color reproduction. It could improve the power efficiency of displays and enhance the contrast between colors.
  • Due to robust demand from automotive and smartphone markets, Samsung dethroned Intel Corp INTC as the top chip seller in 2021.
  • In the next five years, Samsung looks to invest 450 trillion won ($356 billion) to accelerate growth in semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, and other next-gen technologies.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

