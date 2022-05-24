Samsung Looks To Invest $356B Over Five Years in Next-Gen Technologies - Here's Why

- Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF looks to invest 450 trillion won ($356 billion) in the next five years to accelerate growth in semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, and other next-generation technologies, Reuters reports.
- The investments through 2026 will likely help Samsung drive long-term growth in strategic areas like the chip sector while pledging aggressive investments in the biopharmaceutical sector.
- Samsung clarified that 80% of investments catered to South Korea, and the investment includes a 240 trillion won investment pledge made in August 2021.
- The investments will likely create 1.07 million jobs and be necessary for South Korea's economic security.
- Samsung SDI Co Ltd SSDIY, the group's battery unit, and Stellantis N.V. STLA, the parent company of Chrysler, will likely announce their new battery plant in the U.S. state of Indiana.
- Price Action: SSNLF shares closed at $53.99 on Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
